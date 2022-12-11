‘Brogya’ trends after George Opare Addo retains NDC National Youth Organizer position

General News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo, fought off stiff competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi, his sole opponent in the youth election of the party, to retain his position.



Many Twitter users are talking about the loser, Brogya Genfi, rather than the winner, Opare Addo.



Many Tweeps are jabbing him for losing the elections despite the support he had from leading members of the NDC.



“Hello Nemesis ????. Sammy Gyamfi’s Brogya has lost even after endorsements from Kevin, Sam George, and many other bigwigs,” a Twitter user wrote.



Another person said Braogya Genfi, who polled 508 votes in the youth elections, would have gotten 50 votes but for the support of some leading members of the NDC.



Another Tweep who shared a video of Broadcaster Kelvin Taylor berating Opare Addo said, “I brought this up once again for everyone to know the reason why @JDMahama directed @samgeorgegh, @SammyGyamfi and others to openly campaign for Brogya Genfi after he Mahama had given Brogya some thousands of Dollars”.



Others, however, commended Brogya Genfi for putting up a good fight, having lost the election by just 508 votes to 533 votes.



View how Ghanaians reacted to Brogya Genfi’s defeat below:





Pablo to Brogya, Sam George, Sammy Gyamfi and Kevin Taylor???????????? pic.twitter.com/sLRPOcRxdi — GO4PABLO (@mista_opare) December 11, 2022

I hardly saw Pablo supporters attacking Brogya Genfi but I constantly saw Brogya Genfi supporters attacking Pablo Day in Day Out.



The painful part was most of them were not eligible voters????????‍♂️????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mxZSZDhjIg — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) December 11, 2022

I brought this up once again for everyone to know the reason why @JDMahama directed @samgeorgegh, @SammyGyamfi_ and others to openly campaign for Brogya Genfi after he Mahama had given Brogya some thousands of Dollars. https://t.co/Y8rS9ZKzTe — Gen. Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) December 11, 2022

Fellow Akatamansonians, now that Brogya Genfi smoothness level has been shine for him, can we all come together and move against the NPP pic.twitter.com/HkDpGL5J91 — A-Jay????️ (@nyavorx) December 11, 2022

Hello Nemesis ????. Sammy Gyamfi’s Brogya has lost even after endorsement from Kevin,Sam George and many other big wigs . pic.twitter.com/sMG6NcuTnl — Amira Naa Adei (@n__amira) December 11, 2022

Brogya Genfi should thank Sammy Gyamfi for helping him pull 500+ vote oo nanka 50 vote koraa go be problem ???????? pic.twitter.com/uX2fTFmsNX — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) December 11, 2022

Brogya Genfi to his polling agents ???????? instead of them to work on ground they are on Social Media fighting ???? pic.twitter.com/StHaFJvLfD — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) December 11, 2022

If you don't talk is a grounds work, is a grounds work. Baba we shall win!



Hanna Bisiw Louisa and Brogya Genfi FACTOR ???? pic.twitter.com/SEtBK8OR35 — Mahama 2024 (@CitizenTechiman) December 10, 2022

NDC Elections :



Pablo beats Sammy Gyamfi backed Brogya Genfi by 25 votes to retain National Youth Organizer seat. pic.twitter.com/ogRyKfLPg7 — StatsGH (@StatsGH) December 11, 2022

