You are here: HomeNews2022 12 11Article 1678517

General News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Brogya’ trends after George Opare Addo retains NDC National Youth Organizer position

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Yaw Brogya Genfi Yaw Brogya Genfi

The National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo, fought off stiff competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi, his sole opponent in the youth election of the party, to retain his position.

Many Twitter users are talking about the loser, Brogya Genfi, rather than the winner, Opare Addo.

Many Tweeps are jabbing him for losing the elections despite the support he had from leading members of the NDC.

“Hello Nemesis ????. Sammy Gyamfi’s Brogya has lost even after endorsements from Kevin, Sam George, and many other bigwigs,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another person said Braogya Genfi, who polled 508 votes in the youth elections, would have gotten 50 votes but for the support of some leading members of the NDC.

Another Tweep who shared a video of Broadcaster Kelvin Taylor berating Opare Addo said, “I brought this up once again for everyone to know the reason why @JDMahama directed @samgeorgegh, @SammyGyamfi and others to openly campaign for Brogya Genfi after he Mahama had given Brogya some thousands of Dollars”.

Others, however, commended Brogya Genfi for putting up a good fight, having lost the election by just 508 votes to 533 votes.

View how Ghanaians reacted to Brogya Genfi’s defeat below:



















Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:



IB/BOG

Join our Newsletter