Broaden your scope – NAPO urges constituents as he commissions a new library

Energy Minister and Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has urged his constituents to take advantage of the new library in the constituency to broaden their scope.



He made this known during a short ceremony to commission the Library which was built by the Ghana Library Authority.



NAPO as he is affectionately called said public libraries offer the space for children to learn and explore the world beyond their immediate walls and therefore it is right for the government takes steps to revamp public libraries and build new ones through the Ghana Library Authority.



The Mahyia South Public Library is christened the Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II Library and is situated opposite the Konadu Yiadom School.



The 200-seater library is equipped with 36 Computers, wi-fi facilities, e-learning resources and 10,000 books, with an ambience to make learning an enjoyable process.



I had the honour of joining the Asantehema, Nana Konadu Yiadom III and other dignitaries for the commissioning of the Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II Library opposite the Konadu Yiadom School in my Manhyia South Constituency.



Tracing my own love affair with the Ashanti Library when I was a child, I noted that public libraries offer the space for children to learn and explore the world beyond their immediate walls. I further intimated that the government’s focus on revamping our public libraries and building new ones through the Ghana Library Authority, which was started in my tenure as Education Minister.



I noted that this important initiative was in furtherance of President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to the education of every Ghanaian child as envisioned in the Free SHS policy.



I believe both adults and children in the Constituency and beyond will take advantage of this new and wonderful facility and explore the joys and opportunities it offers to broaden one’s scope, and I am eternally grateful to Nana Asantehemaa for gracing this occasion.