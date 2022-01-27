Broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah joins Adom-Otchere on GACL board

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GACL board is fully instituted



Nine members make up GACL Board



Kwabena Yeboah shares photo with Paul Adom Otchere



Veteran sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah, has been appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a member of the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) Board.



This was contained in a letter signed by Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, on behalf of the president.



Also, in a post shared by the chairman of the GACL Board, Paul Adom Otchere, he celebrated his members and shared a photo with the senior journalist who is also the president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).



“We are particularly delighted to welcome renowned sports journalist and nationalist, Mr Kwabena Yeboah affectionally called The Writer, he comes on board with a two term experience as a member of the Ghana Free Zones Authority. Mr Kwadwo Egyir-Danso is also warmly welcomed,” Paul’s post said.



The two met at a brief ceremony on the instruction of the Deputy Minister of Transport, Alhassan Tampuli, to swear in the additional board members of the Ghana Airports Company Limited.



This brings the total members on the board to nine (9).



