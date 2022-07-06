British High Commission shows interest in retooling Volta Star Textile Company

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

One of Ghana's oldest production factories, Volta Star Textile Ccompany Limited is at the verge of collapse and needs immediate retooling, management and locals indicated.



The factory was built by Ghana's first first President, Dr. Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah in 1967 with an aim to boost the county's socio-economic development.



The establishment which has the capacity to produce 25 million fabrics per annum now produces five million only due to out-modern machineries.



Some machines are also grounded, however there is a pressure on the active ones, a situation that is heavily affecting production for more than one decade.



In the year 2005, the factory was shut down due to poor machines and lack of fund to operate it and in 2007, Former President, John Agyekum Kuffour revamped the factory.



Member of Parliament for the area, Sammuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is currently liaising with the British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson to restore the company. On Tuesday, July 5 2022, the MP, Commissioner and traditional rulers of the area toured the facility.



According to Traditional leaders in North Tongu District where the company is situated, the famous industry went back to it's knees in 2011 and continued to struggle till date.



Manklalo of Dorfor Traditional Area, Agbohla VI noted that, due to out-modern machines the company failed to meet international market, he also revealed that "the total work force those days was 3,000 youth" but has declined to less than 500 casual employees.



The Managing Director of the factory, Jerome Kweku Dunyo said government is "making a lot of efforts, to getting private investors to partner with government to retool the machinery of this factory and to get it running, however the effort of government alone may not be enough".



The MP said "we just have to revamp the factory" adding that, when revamped it can help in promotion of the Africa Continental Free Trade programme.



On her part, the High Commissioner said "My team are helping to lead discussions that will identify the right investors for this factory, help to structure the financing in the right way that can enable this factory to return to it's formal days".



The factory in it's glory days served not only Ghana but Togo, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso including Europe.



The locals say they expect, the textile company to generate massive employment and help alleviate the level of poverty in the district, the Volta region and Ghana as a whole.