British High Commission in Accra celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Diasporia News of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: GNA

This week, the British High Commission in Accra is joining the global community to mark the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, and Head of the Commonwealth.



A statement issued by the British High Commission in Accra, said this year The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and the Commonwealth.



It recalled that speaking from South Africa on her 21st birthday, The Queen devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, saying: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service”.



The statement said, ‘this week the British High Commission joins friends, partners and colleagues to mark the contribution The Queen had made to countries, communities and people in Ghana and across the Commonwealth by holding two events.’



These include a Big Lunch for children and young people from schools across Ghana; and, a live screening of the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace happening in London, at the High Commissioner’s Residence.



Speaking after hosting children and young people for a Big Lunch at her Residence, Madam Harriet Thompson, the British High Commissioner to Ghana, said: “This week it is my humble honour and pleasure to join with our friends, colleagues, and partners both here in Ghana and across the Commonwealth, to mark and celebrate the extraordinary reign of The Queen.



“Together we celebrate not just the work of the crown, but the work of the woman who wears it. In her 70 years on the throne, The Queen has been an anchor in times of uncertainty, a figurehead and a constant.”



The statement said on Thursday evening, Madam Thompson attended the lighting of the Jubilee Beacon at the Rotary Club of Accra.



It said more than 2000 beacons would be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries including in Accra, in recognition of The Queen’s long and selfless service.



Mr David Ellis, the Chairman of the Executive, Rotary International Great Britain, and Ireland, said: “Rotary International Great Britain and Ireland are delighted to once again take part in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon Event as we were for the Diamond Jubilee, we look forward to clubs around world taking an active role in this prestigious event.”



The statement said the Mission was also delighted to announce the names of two British people living and working in Ghana have been awarded an Overseas and International Birthday 2022 Honour.



Mrs Brenda Akofio-Sowah MBE (the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), Volunteer and Fundraiser, Caledonian Society of Ghana; and Founder, International Spouses Association of Ghana had been awarded a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the British community in Ghana and UK-Ghana relations.



Mr Steven Gray OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), Vice Chair, UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, and Regional Head, UK Export Finance was awarded a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for services to British businesses in West Africa.



The statement said the awards announced this week have recognised 122 extraordinary people in a wide range of fields.



It said these include contributions made across business, charity, development, the environment, education, foreign policy, health, science, and security.



Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and Head of the Diplomatic Service, said: “I congratulate everyone receiving an honour and thank them for their challenging work and years of service."



"The UK’s impact around the world depends on exceptional people like those recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours. I am grateful for their outstanding contribution.”