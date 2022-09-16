British High Commission holds a thanksgiving service in Accra

General News of Friday, 16 September 2022

From members of the diplomatic corps to high-ranking government of Ghana officials and traditional leaders, the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Accra on Friday, September 16, 2022, was filled with important personalities as the British High Commission held a thanksgiving memorial service in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.



The service conducted by the leadership of the Anglican Church witnessed the attendance of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, in her speech, described the late Queen as a constant rock whose impact remains felt in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world, including Ghana.



“The Queen was a constant, a rock not just for the United Kingdom but for so many around the world. Her Majesty championed the development of the Commonwealth, and we are proud of the longstanding and strong role that Ghana plays in that family. This week I have seen so profoundly, I have heard, I have felt the legacy her majesty leaves behind here in Ghana and the warmth people feel towards her has been a comfort to me and my team through these difficult days,” the High Commissioner said.



On his part, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the relationship between the late queen and Ghana while describing the queen as a remarkable leader.



“The passing of Her Majesty the Queen has been received here in Ghana with a heavy heart prompting His Excellency the President to direct that all flags in Ghana fly at half-mast for seven days. The high points of Ghana’s relationship with her majesty were in the years 1961 and 1999 with her official visits. Indeed, in her 1961 visit, a special highlife tune was composed in her honour called ‘Welcome Your Majesty.’ Her famous dance with Ghana’s first president and influential pan-Africanist, Dr Kwame Nkrumah at the farewell ball in Accra in 1961 was described by scholars as both symbolic and significant to the Commonwealth.







“Her Majesty the Queen showed remarkable leadership in an era marked by strong anti-colonial and independence waves in the African continent. It is therefore not surprising that under her reign the Commonwealth saw such a huge transformation,” Dr Bawumia said.



Other dignitaries who graced the occasion included the Gbese Mantse, His Majesty Nii Ayi-Bonte II and other members of the Ga Traditional Council.



The late Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, having ascended the British throne some 70 years ago.



Her funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 19, 2022.



