British Ghanaian student wins top award for 2022 Chartered Banker MBA Programme

Diasporia News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: Afua Acheampong Hagan

Brit Ghanaian Linda Wayoe has been awarded Best Overall Student for 2022 in the highly competitive, world-class Chartered Banker MBA (CBMBA) Programme at Bangor University, Wales.



Linda, a senior Banking Executive, seasoned Business Transformation Executive and Executive Council member for the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce, graduated on Thursday 30th June 2022 with Distinction on the highly competitive programme which has earned her the dual qualification of Chartered Banker and Master of Business Administration (MBA).



She also clinched the highly coveted International Award of Best Overall Student for 2022. Linda is an alumni of Oxford University, Saïd Business School and the University of Ghana Business School.



The Chartered Banker status is the gold standard for senior professionals working in banking and other financial services. Holders of the title are regarded as highly qualified professionals who possess a comprehensive knowledge of the modern banking sector and its ethical and professional requirements.



This ground-breaking, high level and intensive dual qualification is the only one in the world (only offered by Bangor University) that combines an MBA with a Chartered Banker status and sees hundreds of senior banking executives signing up from all around the world annually.



In a statement, Linda said, “I am extremely thankful for receiving such a prestigious award. Thank you to Bangor University and the Chartered Banker Institute (CBI) for recognising my efforts and for this immense honour. My experience of the CBMBA Programme has been absolutely phenomenal. The comprehensive module materials, access to extensive resources, thought-provoking discussions and all-around student support were exceptional. The wealth of theoretical and practical knowledge and experience by the lecturers and their desire to see everyone succeed was commendable."



"The pragmatic approach of the CBMBA programme prompts more resilience, agility, critical and strategic thinking amongst leaders which is very much needed in this rapidly evolving, volatile, complex and ambiguous financial world. I did not only get to retool myself and enhance knowledge which is directly relevant to my role and beyond, but also got the opportunity to network with fellow seasoned financial services professionals from various countries. I appreciated the flexibility and the chance to study while working as it made it more relatable and beneficial. My learning journey on the CBMBA programme has been an exciting one and it has no doubt validated my several years of experience in the banking industry. Having completed this world-class cutting-edge programme, I feel more empowered and optimistic about the future of my career”.



Linda is looking forward to putting her enhanced knowledge and skills to good use in the financial sector and making an impact. She stated her commitment to supporting the CBI’s 2025 Foundation which is aimed at opening up the opportunity to pursue a career in banking to those who would not otherwise have this opportunity or who would not otherwise consider such a career.



Statistics recently published by Bloomberg stated that women make up just 15% of top paid staff in the city of London banks. Linda is passionate about changing this narrative by encouraging more young women to take up this prodigious course offered by the CBI Foundation.