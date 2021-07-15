Bring your expertise and experience on board - Mireku Duker to Western Regional Lands Commission

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

As part of Government initiatives to decentralize Lands Commission and it's related activities, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources George Mireku Duker on July 14th July, 2021 inaugurated a 20-member Western Regional Lands Commission with a call on members to bring on board their diverse professional expertise and experience to help Government achieve its agenda in the Land sector.



The Deputy Minister used the platform to also thank members of the immediate past Regional Lands Commission for their dedicated service to the Region.



The Deputy Minister mentioned that "the vast natural resources of this Region has made it a very attractive investment destination, stressing that prospective investors particularly in the mining, timber, cocoa, rubber and oil palm sector have been trooping the region to acquire lands among other things.



"The discovery of oil in commercial quantities has ignited a renewed interest in the Region. This has resulted in a plethora of litigation in several communities and many are currently pending at different courts in the Region" he added.



The Deputy Minister also bemoaned the Galamsey menace in the region and indicated that "many farmers and land owners are coerced to cede off their land for illegal mining of precious minerals. This has led to the wanton destruction of our forest reserve".



He therefore tasked members of the Regional Lands Commission to help find practical measures to mitigate these problems by collaborating with relevant government agencies and land owners.



"I therefore urge you to see your appointment as a challenge and work with the needed zeal and commitment to help transform the Region into a business hub creating jobs and opportunities for it's inhabitants" he concluded.



The Chairman of the reconstituted Western Regional Lands Commission, Dr. Isaac Obirim Kofi Sageo expressed his appreciation and that of his colleagues to the government for the honor done them and pledged their unwavering commitment to make Western Region Land administration a success.



"We are quite a strong team and we shall not disappoint, but deliver on our mandate", he concluded.



