Bring our students home - Caucus for Mature Democrats

Regional News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: Ebenezer Kofi Hayford, Contributor

The Caucus for Mature Democrats (CMD), in an interview on the war between Ukraine and Russia, with its Chairman, has appealed to the Government to ensure the smooth departure and arrival of our students from Ukraine.



He made the comment in an interview with the editor of CMD.



Comrade Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, an IT Specialist, an Industrialist and Chairman of CMD expressed the concern, that the 14 students who have arrived are only a small fraction of over 400 and more students living in that country. Concrete steps, therefore, have to be taken to ensure they are safe.



On the war itself, the Chairman explained that Ukraine was one of the member states of the Soviet Union, which became independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union.



The euphoria after independence was coupled with Ukraine`s desire to join the NATO. Some of these States in spite of proximity to Russia, have joined (NATO); kipping the balance of power and ignoring Russia`s protest. As often as Russia complained, so often was NATO oblivious to the realities and concerns of Russia.



NATO, a military organization, is made up of Western countries including USA, England, France, Japan, Israel and Turkey among others. It would be recalled that in the 1980s the Soviet Union attempted to position missiles in Cuba. This was vehemently resisted and prevented by NATO because of Cuba`s (90 km) proximity to the USA.



Ukraine has since 2014 continued to express interest and desire to join the NATO despite common border to Russia. Any attempt to join NATO, brings the bases and missiles of NATO, closer to the borders of Russia. The Russians would not accept this new variant because it puts their security interest at risk. When Ukraine insisted on applying for NATO membership, Russia had no other option but to attack Ukraine.



Putin is not taking any chances with European and American leaders, who prevented Russian missiles in Cuba but now vigorously seek to admit Ukraine into NATO; a dichotomy of double standards, enigmatic to Russia's National interest and concerns. The Chairman of CMD, Comrade Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, however, pleaded for a seize fire to give peace a chance.