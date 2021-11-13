Bring back Konadu – Zanetor tells NDC

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Daughter of the late Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings has made a passionate appeal to the National executives of the National Democratic Congress, NDC to bring back the wife of the late former President, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings to the party.



Dr Zanetor Rawlings made the appeal at the commemoration of the one year anniversary of the late former president at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Friday November 12.



According to Zenetor, for the NDC to win the 2024 elections, her mother must rejoin the party.



“We cannot do it alone. It would take all of us. You don’t have to have a title or be an executive. And I would like to use this occasion to also express my appreciation to the leadership of the NDC, to the rank and file, for the support and the show of love. And so, on behalf of my mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, my siblings and myself, we say Thank You.



“I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he ll not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged. On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do bring her back.”



Nana Konadu broke away from the NDC to form her own party, the National Democratic Party, NDP which has so far contested two national elections.



