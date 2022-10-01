'Brilliant and achiever Addo Kufour will deliver as KTU Chancellor' - Dr. Bawumia

Regional News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

While showering praises on Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, for taking office as the Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KTU), Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia is optimistic that the latter will also deliver on his mandate beyond expectations.



Dr. Bawumia joined many including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and other dignitaries for the investiture of Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor on Friday, September 30, 2022, as the first Chancellor of the University



He, therefore, commended authorities for appointing the former Interior and Defense Minister from 2001 to 2008 to such a respected office



'I commended the authorities of the university, for the excellent choice of a distinguished person, one who is also happily a firm believer in academic freedom. I am sure that the University will feel the added benefit of his diverse and rich experiences.



'Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor has a brilliant mind, is a high academic and professional achiever, and a statesman. Most importantly he is a man of utmost integrity. Kumasi Technical University could not have chosen a better person as its first Chancellor," Dr. Bawumia said.



The Vice President added: 'Congratulations to Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor. I wish you the very best in your stewardship of Kumasi Technical University. May God continue to bless you. You inspire all of us.'



The Ghanaian politician and physician, Kwame Addo-Kufuor represented Manhyia in Parliament.



He served as the Interior and Defense Minister from 2001 to 2008 during the administration of his brother, John Agykekum Kufuor.



From the University of Cambridge, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in medicine. Additionally, he pursued his education at Jesus College and the Middlesex Medical School Hospital.



Having won the general election in December 1996, he was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in January 1997 in the fourth parliament of the fourth republic of Ghana. He was once more chosen by the New Patriotic Party to represent the Manhyia Constituency.



The former Minister of Defense came off on Friday, September 30, 2022, attended by many from all walks of life.