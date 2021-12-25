Brighter days are ahead of us - Kufuor tells Ghanaians in Christmas message

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Christians mark the birth of Jesus Christ across the world



Mahama preaches road safety in Christmas message



Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians to “act responsibly” during yuletide



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed his optimism at the prospects of the coming year which is a week away.



In a Christmas message to Ghanaians, the former president urged the citizenry to be hopeful that they will enter the New Year to enjoy its goodies.



“Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas. As we celebrate the holidays and head into the new year, let’s remember that brighter days are ahead and we’ll reach them together,” he tweeted.



President Akufo-Addo, delivering his Christmas message on Friday December 24, 2021, admitted that the year had been a very challenging one for the economy as a result of the devastating effect of COVID-19.



He however said the outlook of the economy in 2022 looks much more promising.



“I know these are difficult times for us. Undoubtedly, 2021 has proven to be a tough year not only for us but also for everyone on the planet. COVID-19 has affected every sector of the global economy and our national life; nothing, in its path, has been spared its ravages,” he said.



“Our economy, which was growing at an average of 7% in 2017, in 2018 and in 2019, grew by 0.4% in 2020, because growth in industry, services, tourism and manufacturing sectors, which drive the economy and provide jobs for many Ghanaians, contracted dramatically in 2020, as a result of the sudden disruption in the global supply chain and the steep decline in the global economy, which sent the global economy into recession,” the president added.



President Akufo-Addo again entreated Ghanaians to “act responsibly” during the yuletide as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.



The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, also in his Christmas message urged the populace to remain safe in the season.



“For those who will be travelling please drive safely. For those who will be going to the beaches, especially with kids, please keep extra precaution. Your country Ghana needs you alive and well to participate in its building, this country is all we have and you are all this county has and all it needs to succeed,” Mr. Mahama said.



