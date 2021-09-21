‘Bright star’ Benyiwa Doe’s loyalty, commitment ‘never-ending inspiration’ – NDC

Politics of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the late Ama Benyiwa Doe’s loyalty and commitment to the party was a “never-ending” inspiration to the party.



The former Central Regional Minister died on Sunday, 19 September 2021, at Tema in the Greater Accra Region.



A statement signed by the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said: “To the older members of the NDC, Auntie Ama was a shining example of conviction, dedication, and hard work around which alone this party was built from grassroots up onto the heights that chalked the victories of nation-building and the cementing of the Social Democratic ideology into the political fabric of Ghana.



"To the youth, and most especially the young women, she was a bright star whose loyalty and commitment was a never-ending inspiration.



“Sadly, the Lord, who gave her to us, has called her back home.”



On the day of her death, former president John Mahama said: “I have received, with deep sadness, news of the demise of one of the most inspirational icons to have served our party, the NDC, and this great nation.



“She was not only a politician, but also a gender activist and champion of women’s rights. Ama Benyiwa Doe was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment, and passion for service.”



Also, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said: “I’m sad to hear about the news of the death of Ama Benyiwa Doe. She was a colleague in Parliament and a good friend. May her soul rest in perfect peace until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!!”