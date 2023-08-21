Bright Simons expresses concerns over BoG’s New HQ progress and costs

General News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Bright Simons of IMANI Africa, a think tank in Ghana has raised some important questions regarding the progress and costs associated with the construction of the new headquarters of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).



The minority in parliament led by Dr Caissel Ato Forson has accused the governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, of spending $250 million on the new office complex for the central bank at the time it recorded GH¢ 60 billion loss in 2022.



They argue that the governor and his two deputies have connived to collapse the economy and worsen the economic plight in the country.



In a tweet, the vice president of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons voiced his opinions on the evasiveness of the Bank of Ghana in disclosing details about the costs and procurement processes related to its new head office.



“After Opposition MPs went frontal on the Bank of Ghana's evasiveness on the cost & procurement of its new head office, some facts are emerging.



“But Ghana really needs to get serious! Is BoG seriously saying that after more than $220m spent, the building is still just 50% done???” he quizzed.



In his analysis, Bright Simons raised further concerns about the projected completion and the allocation of resources within the project.



He pointed out that the original budget has been exceeded threefold, leading to a situation where the building remains 50% complete despite being over budget.



He likened the situation to the controversial National Cathedral project.



“That even after completion most of the high-value features like the data center will be postponed. After the original budget has tripled? Effectively, a $220m shell of a building is 3x over budget & still at 50% completion. What kind of project management is that? Another cathedral?” he questioned.



Meanwhile, the minority and some other CSOs have given the governor of the central bank, Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies a 21-day ultimatum to resign or face their wrath.



With the 21 days given, the governor has only 9 days more to the ultimatum given by the minority.



