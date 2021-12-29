Bright Nana Amfo joins Metro TV as Senior News Editor

General News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bright Nana Amfo is former assignment editor at Media General



Bridget Otoo reunites with former colleague



Metro TV has new Senior News Editor



A former journalist with Media General, Bright Nana Amfo, has joined Metro TV as a Senior News Editor.



This was made known in a post shared by host Bridget Otoo, who is a former colleague of the veteran journalist, and now host of Metro TV’s evening news.



“Reunited with my friend, colleague and now Boss… Bright Nana Amfo, You are a great asset and I’m happy to do this with you. #TeamMetro #NewsEditor,” she wrote on Facebook.







While at TV3, Bright Amfo was among other things, the host of Hot issues, hosted all the news programs on the channel, and worked in several editorial positions.



Profile of Bright Nana Amfo



Before leaving TV3, he was the assignment editor at Media General (TV3 Network Ltd, ONUA TV and FM, CONNECT FM, AKOMA FM, and 3NEWS). He also hosted a number of current affairs programmes such as Hot Issues and Business Today.



In the course of his over 20-year career as a journalist and broadcaster, he worked in various capacities as a reporter, news anchor and head of news production and worked voluntarily for the University of Ghana radio station, Radio Universe.



He is a CNN Journalism Fellow, with a broad range of experience in broadcast journalism and production.



In the course of his work, he has gathered extensive knowledge of rural Ghana whilst in charge of the rural and development desk.



This led him to becoming the Deputy Assignments Manager at TV3 and assignment editor with the responsibility of coordinating news crew on the ground and in various locations, and also coordinating regional correspondents and stringers.



He has also covered stories in several different countries such as Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone, and was in South Africa for the whole period of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.



Bright nana Amfoh holds a degree from the University of Ghana and is currently pursuing a law degree.