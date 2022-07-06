Bright Botchway admonishes youth to prepare to pay the price for success

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: Lawrence odoom

The Central Regional Youth Organizer for National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Bright Botchway has advised Ghanaian youth to cultivate and the develop their talents and be prepared to pay for the price of hard work, dedication, commitment and sacrifice if they surely desire to be successful and fulfil their purpose on earth.



Mr. Botchway noticed that contrary to what many young guys believe, there is absolutely no short way to success in life and each and everyone must be willing to nature their talent in order to achieve greatness in Life.



"If the determination to succeed is strong enough, failure can never be your portion" he told participants at the 2022 Youth Empowerment forum organized by the embattled Assembly Member Hon. Nathaniel Acheampong in Winneba in the Efutu Constituency.



In an interview with some media, the NDC Central Regional Deputy Youth Organizer in charge of Operations and the incoming Substantive Central Regional Youth Organizer reiterated that there's absolutely nothing on this Earth that can't be achieved if the determination is really impregnable.



Taking inference from the Holy Bible he used Zacchaeus as an example he said "Zacchaeus never allowed his predicament (height) to prevent him from achieving his life time ambition of seeing and meeting Jesus Christ."



"Regardless of his height and the huge crowd that mobbed Jesus, he still persevered and climbed the tree and saw Jesus Christ whom he eventually hosted in his house."



He further added that young people, especially the youth should be more focused, persevere and time conscious thus these 3 elements are the compass of life for every young guy.



"There's time for everything so the youth should learn to manage their time very well and take advantage of wise counsel from elders."



He urged the youth by charging them to use their power of imagination to turn their adversities into opportunities by building robust network of contacts while putting their outmost trust in God.



He commended the good yielding efforts of Hon. Nathaniel Acheampong who won his Assembly Membership election in the last election but was denied the victory through political interference from the current Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Majority leader, Hon. Afenyo Markins and some elements within the Constituency in bed with ruling NPP government.



Bright Botchway also accused the current MP of Efutu of having a hand in the court case meant to delay the swearing in and deny him of the victory won despite the numerous developmental achievements to his credit.



He then appealed to the MP for the area, Hon. Afenyo Markins to look beyond partisanship and ensure that the young man is given opportunity and the needed support to serve so he can continue his tremendous works in the area.