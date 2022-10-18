Bridget Otoo takes a dig at ‘Bookonomist’ Bawumia as cement price nears GH¢90

General News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Prices of goods and services continue to skyrocket with the situation evoking resentment from a section of the public feeling the pinch.
For Bridget Otoo, it is about time Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia left the books that make him spew empty rhetoric and faced reality.
In a series of tweets directed at the economist, Tuesday, the broadcast journalist expressed concern over how the price of a bag of cement had increased astronomically while the government appeared nonchalant.
She described Dr. Bawumia as a “Bookonomist” and labelled him “Mr Do Little”.
“I really want you to stand for Npp in 2024. Will be praying you win the flag-bearer ticket. I need you to talk about the fundamentals of the exchange rate on your campaign…” one of her tweets read.
Another tweet which gave President Akufo-Addo a mention read: “@NAkufoAddo Cement price hitting 80/90 cedis is something I didn’t envisage. When I started selling in 2018 a bag of 32.5 cement was around 32.5 cedis including profits. Arrest the dollar @MBawumia leave IT and come for the real economy.”
