Bridget Otoo speaks on her trending employment controversy with Metro TV

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bright Otoo has opened up on her employment with Metro TV



• She said her mother has spoken to her to keep praying



• There were rumours that the government of Ghana is trying to block the employment of Bridget Otoo



Bridget Otoo has been speaking on her latest employment as a newscaster with Metro TV and the uproar surrounding her reading the news on the second day on TV.



In a Facebook live video sighted by GhanaWeb, the former TV3 journalist said she had forgotten about TV and was enjoying her writing and selling of her cement, when the Metro TV offer came to her.



“Sometimes you meet people who have a certain vision, you buy into that vision and want to help them succeed and that is what I got with the Metro TV MD,” Bridget Otoo said.



On the uproar, she did not go into details on what actually happened which some people have alleged is due to government interference, she indicated that the full details will be in her book which she will be writing soon.



Manasseh Azure Awuni had in a Facebook post indicated that some “powerful person” at Metro TV entered the premises with a motorcade to prevent Bridget Otoo from reading the evening news of the TV station.



He wrote, “Bridget Otoo was supposed to read the news yesterday. But as she was making up, there was enormous pressure to stop her from going on air. The MD said he would not stop her, so a powerful man in the business stormed the station with a motorcade. Some “powers from above” were not happy that the outspoken lady was being asked to read the news. Bridget was stopped from going on air. The chief instigator of the anti-Bridget Otoo agenda is a certain powerful man within Metro TV, who was sending negative screenshots about Bridget Otoo to management and some government officials. Randy Abbey reportedly boycotted hosting Good morning Ghana today in protest against the treatment meted out to Bridget Otoo.”



But in the 40-minute video, when her followers asked her about the event, Miss Otoo said some well-meaning Ghanaians including her mother had said she should not speak about it even though that is not her nature but some day, her book will tell the Metro TV story.



“Sometimes when things happen, people speak to you; elders speak to you; people you respect speak to you; people you revere speak to and when they speak to you, and they say be quiet or let it go, you tend to listen.



"I am one of the people who always want to rebel but this one I listened. My mother called me and said don’t say a word, don’t say anything, just pray. I think out of respect for the elders and my mother, I will just keep praying but I promise it will be answered in my book,” Bridget Otoo explained.



