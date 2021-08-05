Bridget Otoo remains part of our family – Metro TV denies rumours

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

• Metro TV says Bridget Otoo is part of the Metro TV family



• There were reports that she was prevented from casting the major news on Tuesday due to government interplay



• But the TV station denied in a post on their verified social media timeline



Metro TV has debunked widespread allegations that Jubilee House officials tried to prevent Bridget Otoo from presenting her first major broadcast in her new role as a newscaster.



According to the television station which belongs to Jospong, the journalist still remains part of the Metro TV family.



There were various reports on social media that Bridget Otoo, who was supposed to anchor the major news for the station starting Tuesday, August 3, had been prevented from entering the Metro TV studios after she was done with her makeup.



The reports alleged that the MD of the station had stated that he would not stop Otoo from performing her professional duty, but that some powerful man with interest in the business had stormed the station with a motorcade stating that some "powers from above" were not happy that the outspoken lady was being asked to anchor the news.



Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, for example, in a long post, on his social media timeline said, “Bridget was stopped from going on air. The chief instigator of the anti-Bridget Otoo agenda is a certain powerful man within Metro TV, who was sending negative screenshots about Bridget Otoo to management and some government officials.”



Azure Awuni further alleged that due to that popular host Dr Randy Abbey boycotted the hosting of the Good Morning Ghana political talk show on Wednesday, August 4, in protest against the treatment meted out to Bridget Otoo.



“Following the bad press Metro TV has received, the man who stormed the station with the motorcade reportedly called Bridget Otoo and pleaded with her to return and that the "misunderstanding" was being resolved,” Azure Awuni said in his post.



But the TV station in a post on their official verified Metro News Facebook page responded:



“Our latest addition Bridget Otoo remains a part of the Metro TV family and a happy one as such. Rumours alleging government’s interplay in a supposed dismissal from the august organization are totally false and should not be heeded. Bridget is happy to be here as are we, having her on board and we look forward to reaching higher heights together.”







