Bridge gap between government and grassroots for victory 2024 - Asabee

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has hinted that bridging the gap between the Government and grassroots will secure the party’s victory in 2024.



He said when the communication gap was destroyed, foot soldiers of the party would not have access to the opportunities they deserved.



“We need to connect with foot soldiers as a party, consider the work they do on the grounds and prioritize their welfare at all levels.”



Mr Asamoah Boateng, who was the Director-General of State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) in an interaction with the media, said he had the right experience, approach and processes that will enable the party to win the upcoming general elections when given the nod.



He described himself as the right-field commander to lead and manage the party toward breaking the eight agenda.



“I have what it takes to lead the party’s victory in 2024, the coming election is a watershed as our opponent NDC wants to come back and we also want to maintain power”, he added.



He stated that the party needed a strong leadership which could engage Ministers and appointees of the party to find solutions to the current crisis for victory 2024.



He revealed that the NPP was the best in terms of managing the economy but was recovering from some setbacks and called for patience while the issues were being fixed.



Mr Asamoah Boateng noted that the party needed new energy and tough people to take tough decisions for the betterment and general wellbeing of all.



He stated that solid structures and reforms needed to be built to steer affairs of the party putting the grassroots into consideration as they do all the dirty works in their various constituencies.



Outlining his key strategies, he revealed that his intention was building a 60/ 40 agenda which would focus on party members to have a say in the appointment of members for various positions.



He intended to pursue the agenda to allow the party to negotiate forty percent of appointments by the party and sixty to the President and his core team.



The Aspiring National Chairman noted that ‘Breaking the Eight’ agenda was not about big English but communicating and explaining government projects to the people.



He said ensuring unity was imperative in the victory process and therefore called on party foot soldiers to be calm and support the party even in tough times because they will soon be rewarded.



Mr Asamoah Boateng said he was contesting to build the party at all levels starting from polling station to Constituency, then Regional, build finances, ensure women empowerment and youth improvement among others to help make the party stronger.