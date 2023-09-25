Breast cancer is curable, don’t let it kill you - Beatrice Wiafe Addai cautions Ghanaian women

Health News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The President of Breast Care International (BCI), Beatrice Wiafe Addai has cautioned Ghanaian women not to allow breast cancer which is curable kill them.



"Breast cancer which kills more than 2,000 women annually in Ghana can be prevented if detected and reported to the hospital early", she said.



Beatrice Wiafe Addai who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals expressed worry about the late presentation of breast cancer cases where little can be done to save lives.



She then asked women to desist from self-medication in the treatment of the disease, especially the application of herbal medicine which is not scientifically proven.



Beatrice Wiafe Addai posited that the use of herbs in breast cancer management complicates the situation, and through experiences, many people have lost their lives through the process.



She made the statements when addressing Brong Ahafo Region ‘A’ Women’s Ministries of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana during their National Retreat in Kumasi.



The retreat held at the KNUST on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, was on the theme ‘Holiness on Revival’.



The women after being given education on breast cancer, were also given free breast cancer screening in an exercise sponsored by Delta Air Lines.



“Some Ghanaian women are dying needlessly from breast cancer which can be cured when reported to the hospitals early. They spent much time treating the disease at home; through self-medication or herbal medicine application,” she stated.



“The disease is treatable and curable when it is presented at the hospital early. A lot of people have survived the disease, some for more than forty years. So I implore women to report to the hospital if they find anything unusual in and around the breast,” she advised women.



Beatrice Wiafe Addai noted that the disease can also be reduced if certain lifestyles are avoided; among them include the consumption of fatty foods, alcohol, smoking, and to some extent the use of unapproved bleaching and hair creams.



Another advice given by the BCI president to women was the adaptation of Breast Self-Examination (BSE); a method women use at home, using the hand palm to look for changes or problems in the breast tissue.



Besides the BSE, she also asked them to visit the hospitals for clinical breast cancer screening regularly to check for signs and symptoms of breast cancer.



The Women’s Ministry Director for Brong Ahafo Region ‘A’, Dora Oppong, on behalf of the ministry, expressed appreciation to the BCI team for the education.



She said the exercise has dispelled some myths surrounding breast cancer and has enlightened that the disease is not caused by witchcraft and therefore cannot be treated spiritually. Hence, medical treatment is the only surest way to save women’s lives.