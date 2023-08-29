Breaking the '8' requires unity and peace amongst all members – Bono East regional chairman to NPP aspirants

Politics of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Bono East regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ibrahim Baba Bukhari, popularly known as ‘Game Changer’ has affirmed that breaking the eight-year political rule cycle by the NPP is possible but requires unity and peace among all party members before, during and after the November 4 presidential primaries.



He explained that to ensure peace in the party there is the need for all stakeholders to put their differences behind them and work towards promoting all initiatives put in place by the party which are geared towards breaking the ‘8’ year political rule cycle during the upcoming 2024 general election.



The NPP stalwart has observed that members of the party needed to remain united after its super delegate’s conference so it could fiercely face the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 polls.



Ibrahim Baba in an exclusive interview with OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Monday, August 28, 2023, urged all presidential aspirants who have been elected to battle for the spot to lead the party to work towards a peaceful primaries before during, and after the November 4 internal polls.



"The only way to retain power and beat the NDC for the third time in a roll in the 2024 general elections was to present a united front since irrespective of the outcome of our internal polls"



"We have to keep together as a party and reinforce our unity to maintain the core of the party", he said.



Ibrahim Baba again called on the aspirants who lost the opportunity to be part of the first five for the main presidential contest not to delve into accusations and blame, adding that, such acts would not inure to the party’s vision of winning power in 2024.