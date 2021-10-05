Breaking the 8 means NABCo, Free SHS, trainee allowance will continue - John Boadu raps youth

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

The Governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) General Secretary is of the belief that removing his party from government after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure will affect several aspects of the country’s fabric.



According to him, the government has put in place some great social intervention programmes that need to be sustained and that can only be done by the NPP government.



He mentioned the Free Senior High School, Nation Builders Corps, and allowances of Nursing and Teacher Trainees as programmes that will suffer a collapse if the NPP is not retained.



John Boadu was addressing the Regional Delegates in the Upper East Region of Ghana.



“NPP has made such an investment, such that all our Senior High School students are going to school for free. Our opponents have said time and time again that they don’t have the capacity to maintain that system that we are operating.



"What it means is that, if we don’t break the 8, you won’t continue to have the free SHS that you’re having. Our opponents have indicated over the years that they cannot pay training college allowances, both nurses and teachers. So, if you don’t break the 8, you are not going to continue to enjoy it”. He said.



He noted that that the people of the Northern part of Ghana are greater beneficiaries of the social intervention programmes and it’s imperative that they provided the needed support to ensure the NPP “breaks the eight”.



“It is important that you, up north are major beneficiaries of the planting of food and jobs and it is important that we keep our government in place in order for us to continue to benefit”.



John Boadu charged the delegates and supporters of the NPP to work hard in order for the party to hang on to power and transform the fortunes of the Ghanaian people.