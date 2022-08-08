Breaking the 8 is very possible – Stephen Ntim

Politics of Monday, 8 August 2022

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, has reiterated the party’s commitment to breaking the eight-year rotational power between itself and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, however, it will take unity and hard work amongst the party faithful in order to achieve its objective.



In a Facebook post, he thanked his family members, friends, and all who supported him to become chairman of the NPP despite his repeated defeats at the polls in previous attempts.



Stephen Ayensu Ntim is of the firm belief that the NPP is a political group that rewards commitments, loyalty and perseverance.



“Let me, therefore, use this opportunity to thank all those who believed in me and travelled far and wide with me notwithstanding the frustrations and disappointments and supported me in one way or another to help this project to become successful.



“I am more than convinced of the NPP’s long-standing tradition of rewarding commitment, dedication, perseverance and loyalty.



“And I am extremely grateful. I pray that the young ones will learn from my experience and give off their best to the Party we all believe in. Breaking the Eight is very possible if we all stick together and work hard for it,” he wrote on his wall.



The 2024 general elections is expected to be a keenly contested one between the two major political parties in the country – New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).



While the NPP looks at extending its stay in power in what it has christened as ‘break the 8’, the NDC is also lacing up its boots to wrestle power from the governing party.



