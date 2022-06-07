'Breaking the 8' is not mere words - Kamal-Deen to NPP

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP Deputy National Communications Director, Kamal-Deen Abdullai, has urged the New Patriotic Party to revise its measures to discourage the culture of vote-buying in the party.



The vote-buying, technically described as "monecracy", is the act where political aspirants induce delegates with items and money in order to woo them.



The New Patriotic Party recently held its Regional elections and elected executives for their branches across the 16 Regions of Ghana, however, some party aspirants were recorded to have doled out monies to the delegates to solicit their votes.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kamal-Deen suggested a solution to ending the vote-buying in the party.



According to him, in order to stop the aspirants from financially inducing the delegates, the leadership should expand the delegate's base to make it impossible for any person to buy the votes of the delegates.



He believed expanding the numbers is a sure way of ending the party's monecracy.



"I have always said that if NPP puts its things in order, winning an election is not so much difficult for us. But if internally, we don't put matters right and some people feel short-changed, so they will overlook things . . . that is where we are going to have ourselves to blame. But so far so good except to add that it appears the monetization is becoming too much and we really need to look at it. It is very important.



"I am praying and hoping that the new crop of executives, there should be a conversation centred around that. What can we do to help reduce at least that spectacle we are presenting for people to see the party as such? If we are not able to do it, a time would come that we would always cede competence to whoever has money and it's a problem. It's dangerous!"



He, however, complimented the party for successful elections at the Regional level but called on the members and supporters to put their hands on deck for the party to win power again.



"Breaking the eight cannot just be mere words; a lot of work," he advised.



