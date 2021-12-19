Breaking the 8 is not going to be an easy task - Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has suggested to supporters of the New Patriotic Party in Kumasi at the ongoing National Delegates Conference that ‘breaking the 8’ will not be easy.



He posted that the agenda to break the 8 is going to be difficult but a possibility if they work together.



He believes the party has an enviable track record of performance as compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress.



“Breaking the 8 will not be easy, it has not been done before in our history but if we stand together it is possible and it will be done,” he said amdst thunderous applause from party supporters.



The Vice President advised the party to bury their differences and stop attacking each other.



He said their common enemy is the NDC and not themselves.



He said for the first time in Ghana’s history, the NPP has facilitated the establishment of more than 100 factories in each district of the country since independence.



"For the first time in our history, the NPP has digitized the economy, and Ghanaians can now renew their NHIS card".



He added that the government is implementing a pension scheme for cocoa farmers.



These and several other policies he stated make the NPP the only option for Ghanaians and come 2024, they will break the 8.