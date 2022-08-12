Breaking the 8 is not by mouth but by your achievements - NPP told

Politics of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst, Samuel Boateng has asserted that breaking the 8-year-jinx propounded by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should not be by mouth.



He says the ability or opportunity to stay in power beyond the constitutionally required years for any political party is based on sterling achievements and not slogans.



The ruling NPP has confidently stated that it would break the 8-year-jinx because it has performed exceptionally well.



President Akufo-Addo on several occasions expressed his desire to hand over power to another presidential candidate of the party.



But Samuel Boateng has asked the NPP not to tickle themselves.



He said the economic conditions in Ghana today, are terrible with every sector of the economy not working despite having ministers appointed for the various ministries.