'Breaking the 8' is a must, else NDC will reverse all our gains - NPP man

Politics of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A member and financier of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Michael Kyeremateng, has posited that Ghana risks going back to the dark days should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) win power in 2024.



According to him, since the Akufo-Addo government took over office, we have seen tremendous growth in all sectors of the economy.



He said the President has rolled out several opportunities and gradually taking Ghana to a point where the country could soon overpass the western world.



However, this would not be possible if the NPP does not break the 8. He said the policies of the NPP led by Nana Addo brought in several initiatives helping to transform Ghana.



“Every government has its vision. President Akufo-Addo has a vision and implementing them. He has not finished his initiatives. There is a lot of work in progress and these initiatives would transform Ghana even equal and above the western world.



"For this reason, we do not have to make the mistake of voting the NPP out. If we should vote out the NPP, all their policies would be suspended and different initiatives introduced. This could make us retrogress, toss the economy, hence the need for us to keep the NPP in power for another term.”



He said this at the launch of a group associated with the NPP, the Akufo Addo’s Government Advocates (AAGA) on Sunday, October 3, 2021.



This is a special initiative that is being championed by some party faithfuls and is aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Akufo Addo administration.



To him, it would be terrible for the party to lose the 2024 polls because the achievements and ongoing policies would be truncated.



He stressed “If we do not work hard and ensure that the party breaks the 8, Ghana will progress. We have to protect what has been achieved so far. As party supporters, we have work to do. We have to help the party in protecting what we have achieved.”



He described Nana Addo as a miracle worker who despite the challenges he met, implemented his major education policy in his first term.



He said breaking the 8 is feasible and practical because the statistics on the ground are positive and the NPP has proven beyond doubt that it is the only party to make Ghana better.