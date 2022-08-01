‘Breaking the 8 is a euphemism for corruption, big debts’ – Dr. Amoah

Politics of Monday, 1 August 2022

Renowned economist and businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah has suggested the current hardship in Ghana will continue should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government win the next election.



According to him, the 'Breaking the 8' mantra of the NPP stands for unemployment, corruption, and excessive borrowing.



In a tweet shared on August 1, 2022, Dr. Amoah, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote massively against the ruling NPP.



Breaking the 8 is a euphemism for corruption, big debts, importation, joblessness, and impunity to continue.



"The mis-governance has caused hardships on all citizens, with severe increases in cost of living across board n return to IMF. GH (Ghana) must reject the NPP/NDC unhealthy duopoly," the tweet he shared read.



Dr. Amoah's comments come on the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo saying that 'Breaking the 8' will be the last great political feat of his career.



"I want to end by making one appeal, I want you to help me to achieve the last great political feat of my career in Ghanaian politics, that on January 7 2025, I will go to Black Star Square and hand over the baton to our next NPP President of the Republic who we would have chosen, supported and brought to victory," Akufo-Addo said over the weekend.



"Victory in 2024, that is our goal, that is our task and that by the Grace of God, we will achieve," he stressed while addressing party faithful who had gathered at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



