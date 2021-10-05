'Breaking the 8' doesn’t mean looting the public purse – Franklin Cudjoe cautions govt

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

•Franklin Cudjoe claims state resources are being looted by government officials



•He has cautioned that the NPP's 'break the eight' could be crashed if the looting doesn't stop



•The NPP has tagged the 2024 elections 'break the eight'



Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa is alleging that state resources are being looted by officials within the government.



Cudjoe in a post on social media warned that the governing New Patriotic Party’s dream of winning the 2024 elections could be crashed if an end is not brought to the practice.



He alleges that ‘freebies’ are being dolled out to supporters of the governing party and that the state could run out of resources if the situation witnesses no turnaround.



"Breaking the 8" does not mean the national purse should be pillaged. The way sharing 'freebies' to party folks is going, we might all not survive 2024.” The New Patriotic Party hopes to become the first party under the fourth republic to manage the country for more than two consecutive terms.



In his recent tour of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo reiterated the resolve by the party to ‘break the eight’.



“I always say with our situation in Ghana, if the NPP government had continued after President Kufour, maybe Ghana would have realized the desired changes but we didn’t have the opportunity to continue.



“We continued the eight-year cycle. When Mills and Mahama came, as far as I am concerned, we went backward again and I have a fear that may happen again if we don’t win 2024 and that has given birth to the slogan break the eight,” he added.



To break the eight, the NPP will have to navigate two major elections; the party primaries for the election of the flagbearer and the general elections of 2024.



It has been reported the race for the flagbearer is between Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen.



It was expected to be a two-horse race but the past few days have seen confirmation by two members of the party who have declared their interest in succeeding President Akufo-Addo.



Former Energy Minister Boagye Agyarko and Agric Minister Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie have confirmed that they are lacing their boots to challenge Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen.







