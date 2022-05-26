Breaking the 8: Pick Bawumia as flagbearer, Alan as his running mate - Atta Akyea to NPP

Politics of Thursday, 26 May 2022

The former Works and Housing Minister and Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South (MP), Samuel Atta Akyea, has endorsed the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 elections.



According to him, the party should consider making Alan Kyerematen as the running mate of Dr. Bawumia as the duo will be a formidable force and enhance the party’s chances of retaining power come 2024.



“I hold some strong views that my very good brother Alan Kyerematen is very competent, he can do this job. I am looking at this party from a perspective of a national party in which you will say that the driver should pick a competent mate, the one who will assist him to make sure the passengers are seat.



“Bawumia has been the vice president for two terms, but he has been the mate for 16 years. I believe that if these two people can look at it well, the strength of Alan Kyerematen can aid the vice-president and the twin can do a good job for this party and our country. It is a conversation we shouldn’t stop and if we see the light in that, we wouldn’t have trouble", Asaaseradio.com quoted the lawmaker.



He reiterated that it is important for the executives to consider pairing the two, solely for the success of the party.



“So that arrangement of getting Alan to partner Bawumia, we should look at it very well… it’s eminently sensible,” Atta Akyea added.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, has said the time for a national decision for NPP presidential race is not yet due.



“The time for national decision for our [NPP] presidential race is not yet due. It’ll be due sometime in 2023 thereabouts. So, any discussion is to improve on what needs to be done so, it is no decision whatsoever. So, with the school of thought that ‘oh why don’t you have an Alan-Bawumia ticket?’ Others can suggest ‘why don’t you have John Boadu-Bawumia ticket?’ These are suggestions that are open for discussions, others will also not agree.”



