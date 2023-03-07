Breaking the 8: NPP will disgrace Mahama the third time – Nana B

Politics of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known in politics as Nana B, has revealed that former President John Dramani Mahama will be handed his third successive defeat, translating into what he termed his third disgrace in 2024.



He observed that the NPP's agenda of breaking the 8 is possible with the incompetent former President John Dramani Mahama, who has suffered defeat twice in both the 2016 and 2020 general elections.



"Breaking the eight is coming live and coloured since NPP is not shaken by former President Mahama coming back because this is the third time NPP will disgrace incompetent former President Mahama in the 2024 general elections," he disclosed.



Speaking to the media shortly after the training workshop forum for organizers and their deputies held in Cape Coast by the Central Regional branch of NPP within the region, he was optimistic the NPP will be retained in 2024.



The workshop was held with the theme "Mobilizing for victory 2024; the role of the organizers.



According to the National Organizer, "former President Mahama lacks credibility, so NPP will soon play his (Mahama) track record to prove to the whole world [that] incompetent Mahama has nothing for Ghanaians."



Nana B explained that the workshop was intended to train and build the capacity of constituency youth and organizers, women's organizers and deputies to prepare them very well ahead of the 2020 general elections.



Some dignitaries present at the training and capacity-building workshop were the National Women's Organizer of the NPP, Madam Kate Gyamfua, the National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha, and others.