Breaking the 8: Dr Bawumia will perform the magic - NPP guru

Politics of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Emmanuel Okyere has said vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has the potential to lead the party to victory in 2024 when given the opportunity.



According to the Kumasi-based businessman, “the NPP currently wants somebody who can lead them to break the eight years string in 2024 and so far, Dr Bawumia has demonstrated his capabilities as a person who can lead us to victory”.



Speaking to newsmen in an interview at the NPP Annual National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, 2021, he charged the members to show commitment in their work to enable the party to maintain power in the 2024 general election.



Mr Emmanuel Okyere is of the view that vice president Bawumia is very popular at the political front and has also demonstrated his competence that he could help the party break the eight-year political hold on power.



For him, “Dr Bawumia has done a great job for the government and the party especially in the 2016 and 2020 elections” pointing out that he (Dr Bawumia) has increased votes from northern Ghana for the party.



He said that Dr Bawumia had the vision, capacity and good programmes to manage the economy to provide better standards of living for every Ghanaian, hence the need for every member to support his candidature and work towards breaking the ‘8’.



Mr Emmanuel Okyere further stressed that considering what Dr Bawumia has done for the party, it will not be difficult for him to marshal his experiences to retain power for the party in the 2024 presidential elections against the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).