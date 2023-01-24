BREAKING: Cassiel Ato Forson takes over as Minority Leader

General News of Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



Kofi Armah Buah is also the Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.