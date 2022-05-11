Breaking 8-year political party cycle achievable – NPP Aspirant

Politics of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Newly-elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives and delegates have been admonished to work assiduously towards the attainment of breaking the eight years of political party cycle history.



Aspiring Greater Accra Chairman for the NPP, Alfred Boye made the admonishing while congratulating them in the just ended polling station, electoral area coordinators and constituency polls.



He encouraged the elected executives to use their roles to work hard to achieve the aim of the party’s mission to recapture power in the 2024 polls because it was necessary for the government to sustain the progress, growth and development of the country.



Mr Boye further cautioned the delegates never to relent on their efforts in doing their utmost best for the party to win power in the 2024 polls because there were more developmental projects the NPP must accomplish to improve livelihoods and create wealth.



“We must ensure harmonious relationships among delegates, supporters, sympathizers and members of our party because the work is a collective effort and everyone’s role is key to the attainment of the party’s agenda with the upcoming regional elections as an “election for a purpose” because it will determine the outcome of the 2024 elections in helping to canvass for more votes to win massively.



“The elephant is a symbol of a big family, we must come together as one people with an aim to ensure peaceful co-existence, unity, harmony, cohesion and progress of members in order to attain the party’s mission of “breaking the eight”, Mr Boye entreated and urged the elections committee to “ensure smooth, fair, firm and transparency in the upcoming regional election”.



He advised delegates to vote for credible and results-oriented candidates to continue their momentum towards successfully breaking the eight including him as the Greater Accra Regional Chairman in the upcoming polls in order for him to use the best modules and strategies to help the party achieve its Election 2024 agenda of breaking the eight years term that had existed for 30 years in the country’s democratic history.