Break your silence in the face of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 'approved' attacks on #JulorbiHouse protesters – GBA told

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has taken a swipe at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) over their silence on the police brutality meted out on protestors who participated in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



Dr. Apaak referenced a statement from the Ghana Chop Association, which was released to mock the Ghana Bar Association for its duplicitous posture over similar issues that had happened in Ghana.



The MP affirmed that the police attack was something that was sanctioned by the Nana Addo and Bawumia-led administration to silence Ghanaians who were tired of their corrupt and incompetent leadership.



He opined that, as a group of lawyers, they ought to have condemned the unlawful act by the police.



Portions of the statement issued by the Ghana Chop Bar Association said “It is disappointing that, in this instance, the GBA could not promptly issue a statement as it has done in previous governments. We acknowledge that the perception of a close relationship between the GBA and the current administration may have caused some delay. However, we wish to reiterate that our primary allegiance lies with the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law, rather than with any individual or political entity. Consistently platforming the president for the last seven years in our annual bar conferences should not be a yardstick for citizens to judge us. We still have fiduciary duty with Ghanaians.



"The GBA calls for a swift and impartial investigation into the incidents that occurred during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest. Those responsible for acts of violence and brutality must be held accountable under the law. The IGP should immediately bring his men and women into pecking order. We also urge the government to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens exercising their democratic rights, including protestors and journalists.”



Reacting to the statement, Dr. Apaak maintained that the Ghana Bar Association must find its conscience and morals and put a press release together in condemnation of the police brutalities of the demonstrators.



“Has the Ghana Bar Association [GBA] condemned the arrest, beating, maltreatment of innocent protesters, lawyers and journalists by the Police as sanctioned by the USELESS Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov’t yet? By the way, I’ve seen a statement from the Ghana Chop Bar Association.”