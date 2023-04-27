'Break the cartel at TOR, that's why you are Energy Minister' – Akwasi Nsiah fires NAPO

General News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Broadcaster Akwasi Nsiah has tasked Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, with fixing the problems at Ghana's largest refinery, the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).



The outspoken Adom TV host pointed out that Dr. Opoku Prempeh should not be making excuses since President Akufo-Addo believed in him before assigning him to oversee the energy industry.



Discussing the problems at the Tema Oil Refinery on Asem Yi Di Ka on Adom TV Wednesday, Akwasi Nsiah said it was untenable for the sector minister to accept the idea that the "cartel" at TOR cannot be overthrown.



He asserted that the Tema Oil Refinery might be brought back to full operation if the government was determined to do so after it had been inactive for a number of years.



"It is feasible for the government to bring back TOR. But it looks like we have come to terms with the fact that the TOR is controlled by a cartel that cannot be broken through. What should you do now that you are the new minister of energy?" He questioned.



He chastised, "You are the one who has the power to break that cartel, the workers at TOR cannot break that cartel, if there is such a cartel, you Dr. Opoku Prempeh, you are the one who can break it."



Akwasi Nsiah raised concerns about claims that the government continues to spend a lot on oil storage at private locations while the Tema Oil Refinery has been left to rot.



"Dr. Bawumia has initiated this Gold for Oil policy, but under your leadership, the oil is brought into the country, instead of it being stored at TOR, we take it to a private tank farm for the government to be paying while TOR is there, all because there's a so-called cartel," he fired as he admonished NAPO to swiftly fix the issues with TOR to save the country from unnecessary expenses.