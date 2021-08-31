Break the 8: Unity, hard work and good communication is the key - Dr. Ayew Afriyie

Politics of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Effiduase-Asokore constituency, Dr Ayew Afriyie, has joined thousands of his party members wanting a continuation of government after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure.



He believes the agenda ‘break the 8’ is possible if the party builds a united front ahead of its primaries and 2024 general elections.



Addressing party members in his constituency, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie urged his constituency executives to put behind them the part and ensure the party remains in power.



“We have to foster unity to break the eight; we can’t be divided to achieve that. The party constitution must be respected at all times, and we won’t allow anybody to do anything anyhow,” he advised.





Dr Ayew Afriyie further charged his constituency communicators to beef up their skills to propagate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s achievements to the mass.



He claimed good communication is another key to ensuring the party breaks the eight.



“Let’s communicate the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We must know how to send the message to the people; it is very important,” he noted.