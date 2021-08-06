Bread stuffed with cigarettes intercepted at police station

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A man was arrested on Thursday for attempting to send bread stuffed with cigarettes to a cell inmate at Anyinam in the Eastern Region.



According to the police, the suspect, Williams Opoku, 21, in the company of a friend, who is now on the run, had gone to the Anyinam charge office to offer bread to their friend, Yaw Asare who was in custody.



While the bread was being inspected by a police officer, Sgt Ibrahim Salifu, he realized that it (bread) had already been partly divided. Upon further scrutiny, the police officer found five sticks of cigarette inserted into the bread



The police managed to arrest Williams Opoku as his accomplice took to his heels.



The suspect is in police custody as investigations continue.