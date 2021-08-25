Bread shortage imminent as bakers in the Northern Region strike

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Bread bakers in the Northern Region are set to begin a sit-down strike from Wednesday, August 25 over the increase in the price of bread flour.



According to them, the strike is necessitated by the frequent increases in the price of not only bread flour but also other products used in the baking of bread.



They cite sugar, margarine, and other ingredients as some of the products whose prices in the market have increased.



Flour that was sold for GH¢170 at the beginning of the year, one said, is now selling from GH¢230 to GH¢250.



The bakers say the increment in prices of the ingredients they use in baking is negatively affecting their businesses.