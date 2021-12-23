Brawl in Parliament: Resignation of Kan-Dapaah the only solution to the mess – Kabila

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Convention Peoples Party (CPP) stalwart James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila has said that the National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah should resign for failing the country following recent disgraceful incidents in parliament.



According to Kabila, what happened in Parliament is unacceptable and therefore calls for the resignation of the minister of National security



“The National Security officer should come up with an explanation and I don’t think there’s any better explanation than resignation,” he said on Peace FM morning show.



“He should resign for presiding over this for the fourth time, Kwame this shouldn’t have happened,” he added.



Explaining further he said the National Security is the controller of Ghana’s democracy.



“…the Marshall of Parliament was there the operative of national security was also there, so what I’m saying is he should have stopped it from happening,” Kabila stated.



The disorder which was by then gathering momentum went haywire after the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu [Joe Wise] vacated the chair for Second Deputy Speaker to take over in an attempt to vote on the E-levy bill.



