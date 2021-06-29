Bravo! Police to youth for chasing away robbers

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The police have commended the youth of Yama in the Walewale District of the North East Region for standing up to some suspected armed robbers on the night of 26 June 2021.



According to the police, the youth caused the robbers to run away, abandoning their unregistered motorbike and a locally manufactured single-barrel gun.



The youth took the items to the chief's palace, from where a report was made to the police.



The police, in a statement, noted that the courageous and public-spirited act of the youth is highly commendable and worth emulating.