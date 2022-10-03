Braimah ridicules Akufo-Addo's galamsey fight with pictures of muddied water bodies

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his government's handling of illegal small-scale mining ('galamsey').



In a tweet shared on Monday, Braimah, who was reacting to a picture of multicoloured water samples from rivers in Ghana, said that the state of the water bodies shows how successful the Akufo-Addo administration has been in the fight against 'galamsey'.



He intimated that in spite of all the investments the government has made in the fight against 'galamsey' and the many government agencies that are supposed to be fighting the menace, the situation seems to be getting worse, which shows the kind of leader Akufo-Addo is.



"This is how successful President Akufo-Addo's fight against galamsey has been. These are samples from Ghana's rivers & streams.



"Despite this, all ministers, DCEs, CEOs of all the relevant sectors, regions and districts are all at post. Akufo-Addo's leadership is a strange one," parts of the tweet read.



The executive director was reacting to a news report by Joy News which showed discoloured and muddy samples of water from nine water bodies in the country.



The water bodies included the River Ankobra, River Ofin, Afu Afu Stream, River Bonsa, Totoa Stream, NWUI, Tano River and River Bia.



