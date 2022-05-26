Brace yourselves for another rainstorm on Thursday night - Meteorological Agency warns

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra expected to flood again



Expect more torrential rains as peak of raining season approaches – GMet



Accra left in ruins after overnight rains caused severe flooding



The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has indicated that communities in the Greater Accra, Central, Volta, Northern and Western Regions might experience torrential rainfall tonight (Thursday, May 26).



According to the agency, Cape Coast, Accra, Akyem Oda, Ho, Afloa, Kasoa and Tamale will be mostly affected by Thursday night’s rainstorm.



In its 24-Hour Forecast for Ghana, released on May 26, GMet said that the downpour will be accompanied by thunderstorms, which means that communities within the affected areas should take precautions to avoid loss of lives and property as well as injuries.



The agency also forecasted that there will be periods of sunshine and partly cloudy conditions in the affected areas during the afternoon.



Meanwhile, GMet has stated that the peak of the rainy season is close, predicting that there will be more torrential rains in the country, particularly in the Greater Accra Region.



The capital town of Ghana, Accra, has already flooded twice since the rains began.



On Tuesday, May 22, various parts of Accra were left in ruins after heavy rains poured from the evening of Monday, May 23, 2022, to about the early hours of Tuesday morning.



As usual, parts of the capital were flooded after just a few hours of rain on Monday evening.



Videos of cars submerged in water, kiosks floating atop floodwaters and roads flooded took over social media platforms.



After over 7 hours of rain, one would be lucky to have woken up to a house without flooded rooms, a shop with its content still intact, an office without water in its compound, a market stall without ruined goods or a road not covered by floods if driving or in a vehicle.



All over, there were signs of destruction, from trees being uprooted to cars being crashed, tarred roads being destroyed, and wooden structures being carried away.



