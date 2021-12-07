Boyfriend sets mother of two on fire in Nkawkaw

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 30-year-old mother of two kids has been burnt to death at Nkawkaw Kurofofrom in the Eastern Region.



It has emerged that the suspect, Foster Onwona, who happens to be the boyfriend of the deceased, allegedly set the room they were living in with the daughter ablaze.



The 9-year-old child who survived the burnt is in critical condition.



According to sources, she was rescued by neighbors who rushed her to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the nature of her condition.



Information gathered by Agoo news reporter, Owusu Aduomi, indicates that the incident occurred on Wednesday 1st December 2021 around 1:00 am



Speaking to Agoo news, elder sister of the deceased Grace Adormaa said, their family has never supported the relationship of her younger sister with the suspect Foster Onwona.



“There have been several misunderstandings between Onwona and the deceased. The situation sometimes gets violent with cutlasses and some of these cases are reported to the police,” she narrated.



The suspect is currently on the run.



However, the Nkawkaw Police Command has commenced investigation into the matter.