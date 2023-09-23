Boycott police activities over constant attacks on you – Prof. Karikari to media organisations

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Founder of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Professor Kwame Karikari, has asked media organisations to boycott the activities of the Ghana Police Service.



The renowned trainer and media guru says the media organisations ought to boycott the activities of the Police in protest of the numerous assault cases suffered by journalists at the hands of police personnel.



He was responding to the way Police officers manhandled journalists at the demonstration organised by #FixTheCountry on Thursday, September 21.



Ghanaian broadcaster Bridget Otoo was manhandled by some officer at the Police Greater Accra Regional Command.



A BBC reporter and his cameraman were arrested.



Reacting to the issues, Professor Karikari said

“If I were an editor or a manager of a major radio station, that wields influence that the majority of the people respect and listen to, I would boycott covering anything about the police and tell them we are boycotting anything concerned with the police.



“Because you are not treating us with the respect we have in our constitution. This is what I would advise media organisations that are respectful, and also that are serving the people in ways the media must serve. This is what I will do, boycotting anything the police will do in this country,” Professor Karikari said.



“What makes our police so jittery? So jittery and nervous about demonstrations in this country? Are there demonstrations in this Republic where the people have been wielding arms? Or where the people have gone on a rampage, destroying properties, lives and all that?



“What kind of violent demonstrations have we had that make our police so jittery and so insensitive about citizens expressing their rights to demonstrate, which is a right of freedom of expression?



“It doesn’t matter what party, or organisation, as long as it’s a legitimate party, organisation or citizen, they have every right to demonstrate. What is it that makes our police oppose demonstrations?” he quizzed.