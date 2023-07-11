Boycott of parliament: NDC MPs are just blackmailing the executive – Davis Ansah Opoku

Politics of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has slammed his colleague National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs for their decision to boycott sittings in the house due to the ongoing criminal prosecution of some of their members, including Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson.



According to Ansah Opoku, the NDC MPs are taking the governance of the country hostage because of a comment passed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He said that Akufo-Addo’s comments on Quayson going to jail was only a reaction to assertions by NDC member that the people of Assin North would vote for the MP even if he would be going to prison.



“Parliament or elements in parliament should not be seen stampeding another arm of government… Why should a comment by the president who does not control the judiciary lead to the NDC boycotting parliament?



“… You went to Assin North to campaign on the basis that if even Mr Quayson would be put in jail, the good people of Assin would vote for him. The president in his response said that who in his right senses would want a Member of Parliament, who sits in jail, working for him?" he said.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mpraeso legislator accused the NDC MPs of blackmailing the government with their demand for Quayson’s trial to be dropped.



“… I think that the NDC is only engaged in some blackmail. I strongly believe that they are taking into account the numbers in parliament now, the business of the day and they want to blackmail the executive.



“How do you suggest that the state should file a nolle prosequi when there is precedence to this matter,” he said.



Background:



The Minority in Parliament for the second time abstained from participating in parliamentary business on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, following the hearing of Gyakye Quayson’s ongoing criminal case in court.



In a show of solidarity, the entire Minority caucus accompanied the Assin North MP to court.



Last Thursday, the minority first boycotted siting after the minority took a firm stance to abstain from participating in parliamentary business on days when Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is scheduled to appear in court for an ongoing criminal case.







