Boycott committee sittings too, so we will take you seriously – Majority to Minority

Politics of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has asked the Minority Caucus to boycott all activities related to their parliamentary duties if they are serious about their announced boycotts.



Addressing the parliamentary press corps, he said they sneak out to participate in committee sittings when they have announced their decision to boycott sittings.



He stated that the Minority Caucus was adopting a tactic by coming to the Chamber, and then they withdrew.



”If this is how they are going to serve Mother Ghana, the good people of Ghana will decide. Mark it anywhere. Tomorrow, during the vote and proceedings, you will see the number on their side that has signed in. But because they have planned mischief, they will raise quorum and come under 48 (2) just to disrupt business. They ought to realise that the parliament of Ghana doesn’t prosecute only government business. There are private businesses that are prosecuted.”



Annor-Dompreh who is also the MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri said, on the matter of Dr. Bawumia and why some MPs from the side of the Majority are following him, ”That is their [Minority’s] problem. We will leave it for another day. But for me, we [The majority] are extremely disappointed; they came in their numbers, and when we had to prosecute the business of the house, they withdrew from the chamber. That is most unfortunate, and that is not how the people’s representatives are supposed to behave”.



He added, So we will be looking at them. But they shouldn’t say they are boycotting parliament and sneak in to participate in committee meetings. That is a weak position, and it is not a principled position. If they are boycotting parliament, they should boycott parliament in its totality; then we will know that they are boycotting parliament, and we will be taking them seriously”.