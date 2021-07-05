Boycott Komenda Sugar Factory demonstration - NPP urges youth

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Constituency in the Central Region, has asked its supporters to boycott a demonstration by the youth for the immediate reopening of the Komenda Sugar Factory.



A section of the youth in the KEEA have written to the Central Regional Police Command for permit to organise a peaceful demonstration on Tuesday, July 6, to demand the immediate reopening of the factory.



However, the NPP said the demonstration was politically motivated to create disaffection for government, regardless of efforts being made to get the factory to operate.



A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency in Cape Coast, signed by Mr Michael Botsio, the KEEA Communications Director of the NPP, said the demonstration was borne out of malice.



It alleged that the key leaders of the intended demonstration were members of the National Democratic Congress, hence the move was full of mischief.



The demonstration sought to create the impression that the non-functioning of the factory was the fault of the NPP-led government, the statement said, adding: "We find this most unfortunate and an affront to the intelligence of the people of KEEA."



It, however, declared the Party's support for any genuine move to get the defunct factory operational to create employment for the youth and spur economic growth.



"The NPP in KEEA shares in the frustration of the people of Komenda over the inability of the factory to operate. We also believe that the factory, when in operation, will create employment for the teeming youth and better the standard of living of the community and municipality," the statement said.



It assured of government's determination to revive the factory as negotiations were ongoing with private investors to achieve that goal.



"The government has never relented in its efforts to see the factory in operation and as a party we want to assure the teeming youth of KEEA that the strategic investor will certainly come on board as soon as possible,” it said.



“The Komenda Sugar Factory will come back to life."