Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Chukwu Joseph, Contributor

Boy kills his sugar mummy over recorded sex tape in Obuasi

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Police are making preparations to put the suspect before court Police are making preparations to put the suspect before court

A 24-year-old, Atta Dimah is currently in the grips of Obuasi Divisional Police Command in connection with a murder in the Ashanti Region.

Confirming the incident to ABN'S Chukwu Joseph, the Obuasi Divisional Police Commander, Chief, Superintendent Joseph Nyaba, said on Saturday 7th August, 2021, around 2:30 am Police had information that Atta Dimah had killed his 28-year-old girlfriend Nancy Agyiri, who had travelled from New Edubiase to visit him during the weekend, and wanted to hide her body from the public.

According to Police Commander, Atta was bold enough to call a Taxi Driver secretly to his house at Brahabebome in the Obuasi East District to carry the body of the deceased to Heaven Gate Mortuary in the Obuasi Municipality.

A police patrol team was immediately dispatched to the morgue where they arrested the suspect

In an interrogation by the Police, Atta made it clear that, "Nancy is my girlfriend we have dated quite a long time, she used to visit me anytime, so on Saturday she came to my place and we had sex and after that, she excused herself to visit the washroom and left her mobile phone behind. So I used the opportunity to snoop through her phone to see what she does in my absence," Atta said.

"Going through her phone, I found recorded videotapes which showed Nancy having hot sex with a different man. I called her and I show her the video on the spot she demanded her phone but I refused which lead us into a serious fight" he added.

Atta lastly said, "Nancy hit me with the sponge and I also pushed her but unfortunately for her, she fell on the floor which led to her untimely death. I was so scared that the police will arrest me, that's why I took the body into a morgue secretly."

The police are making preparations to put the suspect before court while the body remains at the morgue pending autopsy.

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment

